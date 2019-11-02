UK duo Weslee stretches their reach to the U.S. with their latest single, “Venus,” a smooth and sensual track that deals with the heartache caused by being apart from a lover. The minimal instrumentation allows Emma to shine through her infectious vocals.

“Venus” marks Weslee’s third single release following on from last month’s soulful ballad “Something Bout You” and the “London Love.” All tracks will appear on the duo’s sophomore EP, slated for release early next year.

Having established themselves as one of the most refreshing and uniquely dynamic acts in today’s international music scene, Weslee has amassed over 27 million streams. They also performed on the mainstage of Brooklyn’s Northside Festival and at Baby’s Alright for their live US debut.