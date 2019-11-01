OVO Sound’s R&B duo DVSN (Daniel Daley and Grammy Award-winning producer Nineteen85) release another groove, this one called “No Cryin,” featuring rapper Future.

On the catchy track, the duo reminds females to not take their advances too serious and to make sure to stay strong, insisting, “no cryin’ in the club, you know that wasn’t love girl.”

“After 60 shows on the road together for the ‘Summer Sixteen Tour,’ we’ve linked with Future to bring fans new music,” Nineteen85 shared. “Since producing the outro on Future’s album, ‘THE WIZRD,’ we’re definitely not strangers in the studio. The timing couldn’t have been better for this one!”

“No Cryin” arrives after two previous songs from the group were shared earlier this year titled “Miss Me” and “In Between.” The duo is currently in the studio diligently working on an anticipated follow-up album to their acclaimed 2017 LP, ‘Morning After.’

OVO Sound also announces a new partnership with Google for Google’s whats.new campaign under music.new kicking off with DVSN’s “No Cryin” featuring Future. Google’s ‘.new’ domain extension is a way for people to perform online actions in one quick step via shortcuts. To celebrate the launch of music.new, fans will be able to enter their own thoughts into the word bubble creative, and create personalized song artwork for DVSN’s “No Cryin.”

Stream on other platforms!