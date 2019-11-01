R&B crooner MAJOR. gets a helping hand from legendary singer Brandy for his latest release, “Ever More.”

In the supporting visual sans Brandy, MAJOR. voices in the intro, “I am so proud of you / You haven’t quit, you won’t quit, cause we don’t quit.” He spends the rest of the clip delivering the heartwarming song on a stage-like platform. Brandy’s stunning voice and classic tone compliment the duet, which serves as a “tribute in honor of Cancer Survivorship and the LOVE that fuels that fight to overcome.”

“Ever More” oozes love and inspiration as MAJOR. sings, “Yesterday I loved you / Today I think I love you even more / Yesterday I needed you / Today feels like I need you even more.”

MAJOR. wrote on Instagram to his almost 150K followers, “We did this for You… be loved,” adding in another post, “ur not a burden, ur loved… even more.”

“Even More” is the title love song from MAJOR.’s upcoming album, ‘Ever More.’ A portion of proceeds from the sale of the song will go to Cancer Research Organizations.