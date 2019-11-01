After making a lot of noise in the UK, electronic-R&B-pop singer/songwriter Abisha makes her first move stateside with the new single, “Real Life.” Featuring and fusion of pop sounds and soulful vocals, the track highlights the newcomer’s undeniable talent, making her highly listenable.

“Real Life” will be the first single from Abisha’s upcoming EP, Scorpio, due out in 2020.

ABISHA’s got an unmistakable look and energy but it’s her down to earth elegance that makes her relatable. Finally finding comfort in her own skin, she’s opened up about the racism she’s faced, insecurities she’s dealt with due to the color of her skin and her sexuality while growing up in a majorly all-white small town in the UK. But ABISHA doesn’t make music just for the LGBTQIA+ community, straying from using pronouns (though her girlfriend was featured in her “Confused” video), she makes sure no one is left out of the picture so listeners of all kinds can create their own story and take away their own message from it.

Stay tuned for more from Abisha!