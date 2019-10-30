R&B duo VanJess release the retro-soul track, “Cool Off the Rain,” featuring Dreamville first-lady Ari Lennox. On the dreary, ill-inspired track, the Nigerian-American sisters (Ivana and Jessica Nwokike) and their Neo-Soul collaborator deliver smooth and infectious vocals.

Cop it here: http://smarturl.it/COTRRemix

VanJess has been busy as of late. The girls recently contributed shimmering vocals on Xavier Ömar and Sango’s new album and Kaytranada’s latest single “DYSFUNCTIONAL,” opened for TrapHouseJazz King Masego on his 2018 North American ‘Lady, Lady’ tour, performed on SNL with Khalid and played a Soulection Los Angeles Residency show last month.

Signed to Keep Cool (Normani, Lucky Daye, Freddie Gibbs, and Madlib), VanJess received high praise for their Summer 2018 debut album, ‘Silk Canvas,’ which featured established acts like Masego and GoldLink to exciting newcomers LEIKELI47, Berhana & Little Simz.

Growing up between Lagos, Nigeria and California, VanJess brought an entirely new take to contemporary R&B, one that pays tribute to ’90s greats like TLC, SWV, and Aaliyah, while instinctually inciting an inimitable style.