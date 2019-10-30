Independent UK R&B XO drops off the sultry new single, “Less Than Lovers,” a record that attaches to the gray area of relationships. Pretty much, it’s a “situation-ship” record for the cuffin’ season.

“Less than lovers but more than friends, that’s the only way this makes sense…” sings XO as he lays his cards on the table over a punchy bassline and instrumental that fuses influences from both the western and eastern hemispheres. The track boasts an infectious chorus, laden with oozing guitars and a stunning vocal performance.

“Less Than Lovers” follows XO’s Afro-Latin/R&B gem, “Shut It Down,” which was released earlier this year.

Having written “The Cycle” by critically-acclaimed Canadian songstress Shay Lia earlier this year, as well as developing new acts, the 24-year-old songwriter is beginning to unveil cuts from his own vault.

Purchase Here