Rapper/Singer Rexx Life Raj is back with a new single!

This time around, he teams with fellow West Coast R&B artist Kehlani for “Your Way,” a track that showcases a slightly softer side of Rexx. On the duet, Rexx gives us life with his velvety crooning while Kehlani intoxicates with her rich, silky delivery.

“Your Way” is the latest release off ‘Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There,’ the third project in Rexx’s “Father Figure” album series. This third installation features contributions from Kenny Beats, Bas, Jay Prince, Sango and more; all contributing their unique sounds and styles.

On November 11, Rexx will kick off his national headline tour in Boston, and journey through the U.S. for the remainder of the month.

The son of a Black Panther and a god-fearing mother, and a former athlete in Boise State’s Division I football program, Rexx Life Raj was the first of his family to graduate from college. Rexx’s music perfectly articulates the beauty and struggle of being a young, African-American adult in 2019.