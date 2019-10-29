Fresh off her recently released short film project, R&B artist Bridget Kelly returns with the brand new single, “Single Player Game.” On the slow-burner, produced by Grammy Award winner Ayo N Keyz, Kelly delivers emotional-charged vocals about not settling down in a relationship.

“Don’t anyone to tell me what I already Know / Typically, I’m the one leading, I never follow,” sings Kelly. “Love em and leave em, don’t keep em, that’s been my M.O. / I’m open like 7/11, I’m ready to roll.”

“Single Player Game” is the first single from Bridget’s upcoming EP, slated for release soon. The project will follow her recent release 5 track EP, The Great Escape, which was accompanied by a short film that follows a love story between Bridget & lead, Scott Machado, also starring Brooke Crittendon and directed by Joshua “Lucky” Peters.

Bridget Kelly is already recognized as an accomplished recording artist and TV personality with career highlights, including appearances on Straight Talk with Steve Harvey (NBC) and the highly-rated tv series, LOVE & HIP HOP Hollywood (VH1). Bridget was introduced as a Roc Nation protege to JAY Z, and high profile collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and Kelly Clarkson.

Power up and play Bridget’s “Single Player Game” below: