Cleveland, OH-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Matthew Jared delivers a win for the good men around the world with his latest single, “Wake Up.” On the track, the soulful R&B crooner invokes thought-provoking lyrics and highly-stimulating melodies as he sings about wanting more than some ass from his special lady.

About the song, Matthew shares:

With a new take on “the morning after”, WAKE UP delivers on a guy’s perspective when he just wants “her” to stick around – maybe order some food? Hang out? In a culture of “Netflix and chill”, is it so hard to believe that two people can’t just fall asleep and be normal the next day? Some might call it a “nice guy” perspective but what I “do” know is…it’s never written about. So, this is for the ones looking for that something special. With a modern R&B bounce, you’ll want to turn this one up!

We will be the first to say that this is a win for Matthew! Real content and great music make for a memorable listen!

Matthew Jared grew up playing musical instruments such as the saxophone and clarinet; his ear for music developed at a young age. His vocal style is heavily influenced by Contemporary R&B, Jazz, Gospel, Hip-Hop, and especially Soul. Some of the current artists/musicians he admires are Frank Ocean, Khalid, Brandy, Robert Glasper, Musiq Soulchild, and Miguel…to name a few.