After pulling on our emotions with her thought-provoking single, “Joanna,” R&B songstress JoJo switches gear with the soul, hip-hop infused new track “Sabotage,” featuring a guest verse by fellow Warner Records artist Chika.

On the track, JoJo reminds us that we’re all human and sometimes we ‘Sabotage’ ourselves by letting our emotions get the best of us.

“A lot of people self-sabotage… I tend to do it in romantic relationships. And I think most of it roots to fear – fear of being inadequate, fear of getting hurt, fear of rejection, fear of not measuring up…,” states JoJo. “This song is about asking a lot of questions, dealing with shame and embarrassment, and really just owning up to certain patterns.”

“Sabotage” continues JoJo’s movement of sharing new music since signing with Warner Records earlier this year through a joint venture with her own Clover Music. Her new album is expected in 2020.

Together with producers Doc McKinney [The Weeknd, Santigold] and Lido [Halsey, Chance The Rapper], JoJo has honed together an upcoming body of work centered around her new-found confidence – both musically and emotionally. There’s a lightness, a joy, a sense of satisfaction: JoJo doesn’t want to avoid the past, but it’s time to open the next chapter.