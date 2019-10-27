Singer, songwriter and producer, Arin Ray continue to showcase great music, the latest being a sensual music video for his song, “A Seat.”

In the clip, directed by Keemotion, the West Coast R&B crooner treats his woman to roses, champagne, and a love note containing the lyrics to the song’s first verse, before entering a night of passionate lovemaking. Arin shows off his romantic side by making sure to take care of home, especially when she’s there waiting for him. It is just another side to the Cincinnati-artist whose body of work features everything from love songs, party anthems, and street-geared tracks.

Ray is set to headline three shows this November in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City, as he continues to promote his new releases as well as his debut album, Platinum Fire. The album features a number of high-profile guests, including Babyface, YG, Childish Major and Terrace Martin and received high praise for its nuanced blend of hip hop, R&B, and jazz. The album spawned singles, “Communication,” “Reckless” and “We Ain’t Homies” with YG. Arin has continued to release new music throughout 2019 and is currently promoting the 90s flavored single, “Change” featuring Kehlani, check out the video HERE.

Upcoming shows:

Nov 18 West Hollywood, CA The Roxy Theatre

Nov 22 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

Nov 25 Brooklyn, NY Knitting Factory Brooklyn

Tickets are now on sale at www.arinraymusic.com