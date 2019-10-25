Man, do we have a treat for you! And if you’re a true R&B fan, it’s going to feel so good.

Three of R&B’s young, bright stars come together for a bountiful collaboration, and we’re here for it!

Luke James taps his friends and fellow R&B singers Ro James and BJ the Chicago Kid for the eclectic and tranquil offering, “Go Girl,” a song that sways between hip hop and soul.

“It’s a celebratory song that I created with two of my best buds in the business, Ro and BJ,” James told Billboard. “‘go girl’ is a feeling, an unconventional vibration about a specific woman. It’s perfectly freeing… as if it came out of a ‘90s classic love song or film.”

“Go Girl” is the first taste of the Grammy Award-nominated singer’s forthcoming album, to feel love/d, due in early 2020 through Culture Collective.

James released his last single, “These Arms,” in 2018. Prior to that, he charted several hits on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart, including “I Want You,” “I.O.U,” “Options” featuring Rick Ross and as the featured act on Estelle’s “So Easy.” His 2014 self-titled debut album reached No. 6 on Top R&B Albums, No. 9 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 54 on the Billboard 200. Both “I Want You” and “Options” also netted the singer two Grammy nominations for best R&B performance and best R&B song, respectively.