Award-winning R&B creative genius Frank Ocean broke his two-year music hiatus since Blonde with a new song titled “DHL.” Frank returned to the popular Beats 1 show for another episode of “Blonded RADIO,” and near the end of the broadcast, he debuted the new single.

As listeners and fans have come to expect, the new song sees Ocean following through with his usual sound, dabbling in multi-layered production from himself as well as some assistance from Boys Noize.

He promotes his usual lyrical motifs, continuing with his love for cars, troubling connection to drugs, and other topics the African American community has trouble with. In multiple reports from earlier this year, Ocean plans to get more into activism so this single is a start.

The new song follows the tease of other new songs, “Cayendo” and “Dear April,” from the singer earlier that day. Remixes of both songs premiered at Ocean’s new queer night club PrEP+ in New York City earlier this week. During “blonded 008,” Frank also played a snippet of Sango’s flip of the song “Nights” from Blonde.

All three tracks are reportedly apart of Frank’s third studio album, which is rumored to be entitled ‘FO3*.’ The cover art for “DHL” has been rumored to hint at the upcoming arrival of 13 new Ocean songs, although Ocean himself didn’t detail his Blonde follow-up in his revived radio show.

With all the talk arising from the crooner, Frank is known to release music on his own accord so fans around the world might have to wait a bit for more music. Personally, the staff at Singersroom would love to drown in the beautiful ocean of Frank’s vocals and hit-making talent. Until then, stream the song here on Singersroom.