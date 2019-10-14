Sunshine Anderson highlights her relationship goals on her comeback single, “Level Up.” On the hard-hitting record, the R&B veteran and vocal powerhouse look to give her male listeners on the ball while reminding her female followers of how they should be treated.

“Level up, we ain’t gotta do this apart / Level up, It was always you from the start,” she sings on the chorus.

“Level Up” is Anderson’s first release since her 2010 album, “The Sun Shines Again,” which debuted in the top 50 on the U.S. R&B chart. The set contained the singles “Lie To Kick It” and “Say Something.”

Its currently unclear if Sunshine is readying a new album for the forceable future.