Finishing up the summer with two viral remixes to the well-received songs, “Chopstix” and Drake’s “My Side,” new R&B singer Prospect Mundo delivers his best representation yet in the Singersroom-premiered debut, titled ‘Day & Night.’

Mundo’s debut effort is an appetizing sampler for a newly discovered stateside fanbase who aren’t familiar with the star on the rise’s catalog of 2018 buzzworthy releases. In his breakout year, Mundo caught the attention of his core audience with the album’s lead single, “Backin.”

Along with the lead, the two-track sampler is sexy and powerful with future pop production, pushing the well-known Toronto sound to a whole new dimension. The first track, “On Purpose” (produced by Tony Parker), comes in with a sample by Aaliyah’s iconic “Rock the Boat,” mixing house RnB with a Latin flow and classic rap. His vocals are a romantic temptation, teasing, “I’m so bad, but I’m so worth it.”

On the second track, Prospect serves us dark, afterparty vibes, warming us up to “No Fairytales.” Produced by Zani, “No Fairytales” is more vibey but equally moody and melodic, playing with Afro sounds and a new age bounce. The project as a whole experiment with trap basslines and Latin drums.

The hungover cure for your Hot Girl Summer leading into the Fall. On the project, Mundo reveals himself emotionally through the music and storytelling, pulling out several depths of his past to give fans a glimpse of what they are getting themselves into.

“I wanted to create a vulnerable project,” he says on his debut. “I’m progressing and learning as a musician and on Day & Night, we put together sounds that are experimental in nature but high key in storytelling.”

Prospect Mundo’s ‘Day & Night’ is available now via HNTRS Club imprint. Let us know what you think about Mundo and his new project in the comments below.