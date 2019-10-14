Following the release of the singles “Japan” and “Sunbeams,” Jamla Records recording artist, Heather Victoria, releases her highly-anticipated album, ‘Boutique Hotel.’ Featuring appearances from rapper Big K.R.I.T and soul singer Raheem DeVaughn, the project picks up where the singles left off, giving us a deeper dive into Victoria’s finely-calibrated, harmonically-rich sound and creative perspectives. On her musical journey, the R&B songstress showcases her vocal prowess with a laid back, vintage sound.

According to a press release, the music is intimate and irrepressibly sexy. Heather Victoria’s rich voice serves as the leading instrument in this musical ensemble, mixed with heartbreak, love, and inspiration.

‘Boutique Hotel’ is executive produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, 9th Wonder. The hitmaker helps Victoria exude nostalgia of 90’s R&B as she delivers a vintage sound that fans will love.

Hailing from Wilson North Carolina, Heather Victoria grew up in around other musicians such as her mother (a singer in the band Ultra Sonic). Pulling musical influences from R&B’s most renowned singers, Mary J. Blige, Anita Baker, Monica, Toni Braxton, and Beyoncé, Heather discovered a sound of her own. She is signed to 9th Wonder’s Jamla Records. Since breaking onto the scene, Victoria has collaborated with some of Hip-Hop’s veterans, including David Banner, Big K.R.I.T., Mac Miller, and Jadakiss.

