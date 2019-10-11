R&B vocal powerhouse JoJo returns with the hard-hitting new single, “Joanna,” her first official release since her 2016 album, ‘Mad Love.’ Now on a new label, Warner Records, JoJo is ready to put her best foot forward while highlighting her past struggles.

“Joanna,” the first release from an upcoming EP, sees the singer and songwriter delivering soul-stirring and thought-provoking vocals about situations she has faced in the past. “You should date somebody famous, that’ll probably put you on the A-list,” the 28-year-old sings regarding the unwanted advice she receives. “That’ll probably get you on them playlists, stop you being so damn underrated.”

It gets more real as the song nears the chorus. “You peaked, sorry to get deep, but heard your story before — it’s not unique,” JoJo sings. “You’re sounding resentful, take a seat.”

Take notes folks, that’s some of the garbage you will have to deal with in the music industry, so surround yourself with good people. Many thanks to JoJo for spotlight the darkness many fear to share!

Prior to the new release, JoJo re-recorded and released her first two albums. Also, her duet with PJ Morton (“Say So”) garnered success on the Urban AC.