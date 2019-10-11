Grammy-winning singer, songwriter Fantasia drops the brand new album, Sketchbook, her first project under her independently-ran label imprint via Rock Soul in partnership with B.M.G.

The 12-track album is headed by the previously released singles “Enough,” currently top 5 on Urban AC, “PTSD” featuring T-Pain, and “Holy Ghost.”

‘Sketchbook’ sketches and weaves together varying topics native to who Fantasia is; the story that has solidified the powerhouse artistry she holds today, and enriching enlightenment to the life she envisions for the future.

“I’ve shared so much with the world but I feel that there is more still in this journey .. I’m still growing,” Fantasia shared regarding her inspiration behind the LP. “In the sketchbook we’re still coloring out and painting it out the way I want to be seen, not allowing anybody else to take control of that journey. This sketchbook, what I’m showing through my music, no matter where I go, I want people to see that the painting is still being filled in and there’s many colors and many things to Fantasia that they still don’t know — especially music.”

Fans can also expect an album loaded with diverse music. The project is genre-less and is a body of work that draws on all the music inspirations near-and-dear to Fantasia — from iconic rock band Queen to her biggest inspiration Ms. Aretha Franklin. It gives a hint of nostalgia from her days at American Idol — singing rock, soul and every genre encompassed in-between.

In addition to the album release, The Sketchbook Tour kicks off with Robin Thicke, Tank, and The Bonfyre (acts may vary based on location). For more information on tour details, including exclusive V.I.P. packages, visit www.FantasiaOfficial.com.