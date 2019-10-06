Emerging R&B/Neo-Soul songstress Nicole Chambers shares the intoxicating new single “Committed Fool,” and we love it. Accompanied by a sensual music video, “Committed Fool” soothes the soul and will transport you to a place of belonging even if it wasn’t meant that way.

“‘Committed Fool’ is my first official music video. I wanted the video to showcase what happens when us girls get caught up in telling small white lies to our girlfriends to hang out with an Ex we know we shouldn’t be hittin’ up,” reveals Nicole. “This song is a creative wake-up call for anybody in a sticky situation that you have no business being in. Sometimes we need our girlfriends to call us out in order to realize he is not worth it.”

Nicole connects to audiences with her evoking flow and sultry sound, and the Brampton, Ontario singer hopes that her voice and her words can bring people together, uplift them, unite them, and allow them to jam out.

Listen “Committed Fool” here: https://ffm.to/CommittedFool and watch the visual below!