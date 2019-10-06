Rising R&B/Pop songstress Natalie Carr is back with her second single, “Talk About You.” Co-produced by CAMEone (Rick Ross’ “White Lines”) and J-Mac ( Ghostface Killah, Cyhi The Prynce, Vado, Yung Berg, and more), “Talk About You” follows the February release of Natalie’s debut single “Bad Side,” and serves as a relatable diss track aimed at an Ex.

“I feel that so often, women are labeled as ‘crazy,’ or ’emotional’ when it comes to their dealings in relationships,” states Natalie Carr. “I wrote ‘Talk About You’ about a relationship in which I felt condescended. I repeatedly had to explain myself and my feelings, with little to no validation, and over time I realized how one-sided and unfair that was. This song is a farewell letter to the neurotic partner. My hope is that it will resonate with anyone who is in the throws of gaslighting or any other glaring red flag. Like, ‘hey, stop projecting all your shit onto me and examine yourself’.”

Natalie Carr is from Stamford, Connecticut. Currently based in North Carolina, the newcomer grew up playing the guitar and piano, but songwriting was her true safe haven. A cross-genre Pop/R&B singer/songwriter, Natalie pulls inspiration from artists like Tove Lo, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Lauv, and more. Her vocal style is similar to that of Alessia Cara and Kehlani’s. A 2017 graduate of Duke University, Natalie dreams of one day developing a platform dedicated to various social issues and causes.