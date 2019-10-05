Grammy-nominated viral sensations The Hamiltones released their long-awaited debut EP, Watch The Ton3s, to widespread acclaim in June. Currently on tour in support of the project, the trio recently shared the official music video for the EP’s heartfelt standout, “Best Friend.”

The music video arrives on the heels of The Hamiltones’ feature on Snoop Dogg’s new album, ‘I Wanna Thank Me.’

The Watch The Ton3s tour will continue through December 3rd, rounding out at The Kennedy Center in DC.

The Hamiltones are North Carolina natives J. Vito, Tony Lelo, and 2E. The soul trio’s name was born from their work as backup vocalists for Grammy-winning R&B/Soul artist Anthony Hamilton. While on tour with Hamilton, dazzling audiences around the world, the trio of singers jokingly sang a gospel rendition of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” during rehearsal. The recorded footage of their performance was then uploaded to Facebook and amassed over one million views in just under 24 hours. The group went on to make more renditions of popular songs, all of which became internet sensations.

Watch The Ton3s is now available on all digital streaming platforms via Common Cents Media Group/Dame Inc./EMPIRE.