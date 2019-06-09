Famed backup vocalists and Grammy-nominated viral sensations The Hamiltones, the crew behind Anthony Hamilton, step into the spotlight with their debut EP, ‘Watch The Ton3s.’ The project features guests Ricco Barrino and Phonte (of Little Brother). With five new sentimental love songs and a remix, Watch The Ton3s is loaded with heavenly harmonies, carefully crafted lyrics, and live instrumentation that hark back to a time when you didn’t just listen to music, you felt it.

“We can switch up every now and then, but this is a soul/R&B EP — feel-good music,” states 2E (of The Hamiltones)

Purchase/stream Watch The Ton3s here: http://bit.ly/2WqoPv8

Watch The Ton3s arrives on the heels of the trio’s most recent viral rendition of Lil’ Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road.” The video has amassed over two million views since Saturday, June 1, 2019 and was shot backstage before their performance in The Truth About Black Men, a stage play by Zuri Craig, co-starring Patrice Lovely, and Don Brumsfield (of VH1’s Black Ink Crew Chicago). The play will be in Chicago on Saturday, June 15.

The Hamiltones are also set to perform at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans on Friday, July 5th.

The Hamiltones are North Carolina natives J. Vito, Tony Lelo, and 2E. The soul trio’s name was born from their work as backup vocalists for Grammy-winning R&B/Soul artist Anthony Hamilton. While on tour with Hamilton, dazzling audiences around the world, the trio of singers jokingly sang a gospel rendition of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” during rehearsal. The recorded footage of their performance was then uploaded to Facebook and amassed over one million views in just under 24 hours. The group went on to make more renditions of popular songs, all of which became internet sensations.@