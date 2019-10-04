Social media maven and North Carolina’s trap crooner KDTHESINGER is one of the brightest new stars in R&B, who is giving the genre a new flair! With gritty lyricism, versatile topics, and a unique sound, KD presents his debut project, “Love Pains.”

Known for hit single “Letter For Her,” and with his significant presence on social media with millions of followers across all platforms and more than three million subscribers on YouTube, fans around the world took to Instagram and Twitter when KD’s pains hit the net at midnight. Based on his personal struggles and ideals, KD specifically curated the album to capture not only the attention of Generation Z but all fanbases.

“Love Pains,” is a cinematic LP that showcases KDTHESINGER’s viewpoint on love, social issues in the world, philanthropy, and other hot topics that the 20-year-old experiences. From his generation Z viewpoint, he feels his age group has similar struggles to everybody else, thus he created an LP which caters to all age groups.

“People look at Generation Z as ‘green’ like we haven’t gone through the same issues, if not more than what the previous generations have gone through,” KDTHESINGER said during a recording session for the album. He continued: “My generation (Z) is more than just ‘spoiled brats’ with more opportunities than previous generations, we are creative genius trying to build on the impact our elders have had to bring positive change to the world. I want ‘Love Pains’ to shed light on our issues and help connect us with previous generations unify the world.”

“Love Pains” is more than just an album according to him, “this project will show my ability to create an immersive, dynamic, cohesive, and innovative album in which an any of good music will want to listen to.”

With goals to become a record-breaking musician and social activist for Generation Z, KDTHESINGER aims for “Love Pains” to propel him into musical super-stardom and give him a platform to help bring awareness to social issues. Join his ascension in the music industry by streaming the project right now.

