Independent R&B/Soul artist Brik.Liam is in a sharing mood.

The singer and songwriter released a new music video for the single “Some Other Dude,” and he also announces the release of his debut EP, What’s the Matter, Brik?, out October 18th via Morton Records.

In the clip, Brik shares screen time with a female companion. Along with paying homage to music greats like Brandy, Michael Jackson, and others, the two share black love and quality time through their musical chemistry. Liam’s soulful delivery intoxicates throughout the clip.

Known to his earliest supporters as the boy with the red balloon, Brik. Liam’s sense of place has always been as floating as that cardinal-colored motif. A military child subject to the impermanence of his stepfather’s Army postings, he grew up between Virginia, Texas, Germany, and his mother’s church choir, but has since toured Russia, broken the Top 10 on iTunes’ R&B Charts, and shared stages with Lalah Hathaway.

Signed to PJ Morton’s independent label, PJ Morton calls Brik.Liam “the true definition of an artist. He’s able to communicate and express himself in so many ways, and he doesn’t waste one drop of that ability.”

Brik wrote and recorded What’s the Matter, Brik? as an endless sonic loop: each track mirrors the Earth’s four essential states of matter, each interlude one of the phase transformations that come in between. He explains, “The physical qualities of the elements and the transitions between them reflect the emotional nature of the songs, which on some fundamental level are all trying to answer that question: ‘What’s the matter?’ It was a question I avoided asking myself for awhile, but I finally decided it was time to address it head on, and that’s when I started going to therapy and really digging in deep with my songwriting.”

Brik.Liam will join PJ Morton on the road this fall, opening shows at New York City’s Webster Hall, Philadelphia’s TLA, stops in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and more listed below.

Brik.Liam Tour Dates

10/22 – New York, NY – Drom

11/13 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue*

11/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater*

11/16 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall*

11/17 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall*

12/19 – New York, NY – Webster Hall*

12/20 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore*

12/21 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall*

12/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The TLA*

*PJ Morton’s PAUL Tour