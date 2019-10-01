Singer and actor Anthony Ramos debut his brand new single, “Mind Over Matter.”

The upbeat track highlights another facet of Ramos’s slick, soulful, and swaggering signature sound. Backed by a funky bassline and a driving beat, punctuated with a sweet and buttery vocal delivery, the track shuffles towards a Prince-style hook as sexy as it is seductive.

“Mind Over Matter” paves the way for Anthony’s anxiously awaited full-length debut, The Good & The Bad, due out October 25, 2019.

Last month, Ramos dropped the music video for the title track “The Good & The Bad.”

Ramos performs at the Sayers Club in LA on October 3rd and kicks off “The Good & The Bad” Tour at Lincoln Hall on November 1st in Chicago. The jaunt rolls through major markets across North America until its conclusion at Imperial in Vancouver November 19. Check out the full itinerary and details below.

Born and raised in Bushwick and of Puerto Rican descent, Anthony Ramos first made his mark originating the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the TONY® and GRAMMY® Award-winning Broadway smash Hamilton. In 2018, Ramos ignited his music career as an independent solo artist on his own terms. He teamed up with producer Will Wells [Logic, Pentatonix] for The Freedom EP, which garnered acclaim from Billboard and many others.

Ramos recently wrapped the lead in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly-anticipated ‘In the Heights’ movie directed by Jon M. Chu for Warner Bros to be released in June 2020.

Most recently, he appeared in the Academy Award-winning film A Star Is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Lady Gaga where he played ‘Ally’s’ (GaGa) best friend and the critically-acclaimed Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, created by Spike Lee, based on his 1986 film.

This summer, Ramos made his Republic Records debut with the release of “Dear Diary.” A heartening confessional, “Dear Diary” sets the tone and marks the introduction to his forthcoming full-length album “The Good & The Bad.”

The Good & The Bad Tour Dates:

Oct 3 The Sayers Club Los Angeles, CA *

Nov 1 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

Nov 3 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA

Nov 5 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Nov 6 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Nov 8 Rock & Roll Hotel Washington, DC

Nov 10 1306 Miami Miami, FL

Nov 12 House of Blues Bronze Peacock Houston, TX

Nov 14 El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Nov 15 August Hall San Francisco, CA

Nov 17 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR

Nov 18 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Nov 19 Imperial Vancouver, Canada

Supporting Act

* Leuca