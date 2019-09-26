Grammy Award winner and New York native, Bridget Kelly release “The Great Escape,” a short film that follows a love story between Bridget & lead, Scott Machado, also starring Brooke Crittendon and directed by Joshua “Lucky” Peters.

The film is scored with Bridget’s latest 5 track EP, ‘The Great Escape.’ She takes listeners from the flirtations of first attraction to escaping the world together, reminding fans she loves love.

Bridget kicked off the project with the sultry single, “Lucky You.” The drop top vibes EP was produced by Grammy Award winner, Ayo N Keyz.

Each scene in the clip reflects on a song off the project. It’s a visual portrayal of the emotion Bridget brings out in every track in the form of cinema. The movie goes from the couple meeting each other at the club and finding love to breaking up with her Ex. Shot in New York City, the video has a sultry but grittier vibe to capture the feel of the project.

Bridget Kelly is already recognized as an accomplished recording artist and TV personality with career highlights including appearances on Straight Talk with Steve Harvey (NBC) and the highly-rated tv series, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (VH1). Bridget was introduced as a Roc Nation protege under Jay-Z’s tutelage; high profile collaborations include Kendrick Lamar and Kelly Clarkson.

With a successful EP release and short film to coincide with it, Bridget Kelly sets herself up for serious momentum for the rest of 2019. Escape into her world by viewing the film and streaming the project.