A little over a year after releasing her long-delayed debut album, Reality Bites, former Roc Nation R&B artist Bridget Kelly returns with a new project in the form of a new EP titled, ‘The Great Escape.’ The new effort features five songs, including the previously released single, “Lucky You.” The opus continues to showcase Bridget’s growth as an artist, especially after going independent.

“As a woman, I’ve blossomed and bloomed into the person I want to be,” Kelly stated last year. “I just feel I’m in a different space now.”

Listen to ‘The Great Escape’ below: