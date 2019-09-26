Not.Alone is a collective set of musical brothers. The trio of Genre-splicing creatives from the DMV (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) consists of multi-instrumentalist Daeta, singer Marc Amour, and Rapper Nomad. The Native talents pull inspiration from jazz, hip-hop, and soul music to create a musical chimera that moves as freely on stage as it does on wax.

Their latest single, “BANKbank,” serves as a preview for their upcoming EP ‘Direct Deposit,’ slated to be released later on in the fourth quarter. In the style of classic R&B/Hip Hop groups like A Tribe Called Quest and The Internet, Not.Alone want listeners to groove to their melodies and feel good that the song is playing. It’s fast paced, lively, and smooth to vibe to. A good comparison to the track is a walk on a breezy summer day with a beautiful sunset. This is the exact feeling “BANKbank” intends to give listeners.

Not.Alone makes music that mixes Hip Hop, R&B, and Jazz music, including a wide array of musical influences. The group has performed all around the DMV, playing at Songbyrd Music House, Velvet Lounge, Funk Parade, and The Black Cat with their sights set on performing on many more stages. The group has previously released two projects: “Black As The Ace Of Spades” and “The Black Delorean EP.” The message that they encapsulate in their music is “that you are not alone,” empowering listeners through relatable stories of enduring personal struggle, managing insecurity, and overcoming conflict to become greater. Their upcoming EP Direct Deposit is scheduled to be released later on in the fourth quarter. For now, “BANKBank is available on all streaming platforms.

