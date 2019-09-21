It’s been 2014 since we last heard from independent recording artist, Keithian. Known for his unique vocals and energetic R&B sound, the former artist to watch returns — after a long hiatus — with new music called, “Pillow Talk.”

“Pillow Talk” narrates the longing for a deep connection with someone but realizing they don’t want the same thing you do. It leaves you feeling lost and confused. The production adds a layer of romantic push-and-pull, found in most tragic love stories.

A brief history lesson on Keithian: Formerly signed to Virgin Records, the New Orleans-bred singer sparked a buzz throughout the nation with his soulful vocals and compelling stories about the women who got away. Similar to drug addiction, Keithian used his love interest as a crutch. He remembers:

“Maybe I was lying to myself. Maybe I wasn’t falling for her; maybe I was falling for my own hopeless romantic desires.”

“Pillow Talk” will appear on Keithian’s upcoming sophomore effort … To My Pain. The project is a direct follow-up to his half-a-million streamed debut EP, Birds. Songs like “Pillow Talk” is the result of his week-long creative process with Cabbriean producer Oliver Delcros-Sainville. Keithian’s…To My Pain is slated for a late-2019 release.

Stream “Pillow Talk” below, available WorKs Entertainment Group.