Bronx native R&B singer, songwriter, and dancer, Shari Marie, releases her sweet, sultry and transparent debut album, Reflection. The project is executive produced by Grammy Award-winning, Swagg R’ Celious.

Comprised of 12 tracks, the LP has Shari exploring the different sides of herself, showcasing her vulnerability, and honesty. Standout single “Vibrato” has an energetic, catchy hook while “I Belong to You” shows a softer, more emotional side of Shari. The album arrives after the successful release of her videos, “Sweet” and “I Don’t Want It,” where Billboard stated, “she’s ready to shake up the R&B scene.” Themes of duality, transparency, honesty, and being in touch with emotions are present throughout the project

“This is my first album ever and I can’t even describe how proud I am of the body of work created,” states Shari. “It pulled so many emotions out of me and helped me during different situations while making it. Reflection is honest and real. I addressed old relationships, haters who didn’t want to see me win and some of my family hardships. I’m excited to see how the music will impact the fans.”

21-year-old Shari Marie began singing and dancing at the tender age of 4. She often performed in dance competitions and fashion events, showcasing her bubbly yet unapologetic multifaceted skills. Shari became an early adopter of Vine as a young teen, which helped build a cult-like fan following. Eventually realizing entertainment was more than a hobby, she enrolled at the notable LaGuardia High School of Music & Performing Arts honing in on her craft. In a few short years, Shari grew an audience and fan base, but it was through her short clips of cover music on Instagram that caught the attention of Swagg R’Celious. The duo has grown since then and culminated in “reflection.”

Also, Shari recently launched a comedy vlog series titled, The Nana & Shari Show where Shari and her grandmother take various adventures throughout New York City. Alongside ‘Reflection,’ Shari Marie is gearing up for a take over of the last quarter of 2019.