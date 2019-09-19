With a big and brash voice, Myoa makes a splash with new single “Star Power.” Assisted by an uber neo-soul production, the singer and songwriter’s lyrics and vocal prowess give this offering an epic, movie-like feel. Myoa expresses a certain call for freedom as she invites listeners to let their emotions run wild and experience life for the beauty of it.

Inspired by a trip to Nigeria in 2017, “Star Power” is sung as a throwback to the origins of jazz and neo-soul routes in style of crooners like Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, and Luther Vandross. Picture a modern soul train line, now add this song to it, and you get a feel for what Myoa is expressing to listeners.

She makes references to every human emotion and season to correlate how, as humans, we go through each emotion, and that we can connect with our audiences to galvanize “Star Power” as she does with this single. Myoa exhibits raw human emotion at an optimum level, which makes “Star Power” very smooth on the ears. A good comparison for Myoa’s sound would be splashes of Jennifer Hudson and Brandy.

Lauded by publications like Singersroom, Music Connection Magazine, EMPOWER Magazine, and more, Myoa is making waves in the industry with a sound that is unique, jazzy, soulful, and beautiful. Her debut album, “Beautiful Journey,” dropped on September 13th. Find your inner “Star Power” by giving her single some streams!