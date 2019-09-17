There’s a new alternative R&B band on the scene looking to make a name for themselves. Ruby Black is made up of superstar musicians Joel “JK” Kipnis (Herbie Hancock, Carly Simon, and The Fugees), Balewa Muhammad (Christina Aguilera, Justin Bieber, Chris Cornell), Ray Angry (Madonna, The Roots), Steven Wolf (Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, P!nk) and Neil Jason (Lennon, McCartney, KISS). With their laundry list of combined musical credits, you can only assume that the quintet will deliver cleverly-written and produced songs.

To kick start their journey, Ruby Black releases the first single, “Sriracha” featuring label mate Pepper Solana. Supported by a companion music video, which puts the spotlight on the band’s musicality, the single offers fans a grandiose and rhythmic picture of the group member’s artistic direction.

All members of Ruby Black are superstars, but it was their years of friendship that banded them together. It all started at Pulse Music, a recording studio and music production company owned by guitarist, writer, and producer Joel “JK” Kipnis, who wanted to start a supergroup. He called up his boy Balewa Muhammad, a top songwriter, who also happens to be great vocalist and performer. JK then called his buddy Ray Angry, who made some time between touring with Madonna and playing keys with The Roots, to come by the studio. When it came time to find a drummer, the guys knew there was only one man for the job, Steven Wolf; the drummer for Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and P!nk. There was only one thing missing, the funkiest bass player on earth: Neil Jason, who has played with everyone from Lennon & McCartney to KISS, and with no hesitation, Neil was in, and Ruby Black was complete.

How do you describe their music? Take some Parliament Funkadelic; bake in some Bruno Mars; pour on some Prince & The Revolution; mix that with Morris Day & the Time and you have RUBY BLACK.

Enjoy the new visual!

