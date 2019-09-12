Singer Lightskin Bobby returns with a new joint project alongside rapper Ninja Byrto called ‘Worldwide.’

With help from Atlanta music influencers DJ Kutt Throat and DJ Hollywood, the two artists produced a 20-track album featuring title track “Worldwide.” Before the release of the project, the duo dropped a visual for “Worldwide,” featuring the artists partying with women, bowling and having a good time.

The ‘Worldwide’ LP features singles like “Get Lit,” “Maybeline,” and “Od.” The concept of the project is that Lightskin Bobby and Ninja Byrto are introducing themselves as worldwide icons. Many of the songs have an easy-going vibe with heavy bass. There is a realness about the project, and you get an understanding of who these artists are. The pair together brought distinctive versatility to the project. Ninja Byrto brought his rhythmic flow and lyrical wordplay, while LightSkin Bobby brought his multi-faceted talents in singing and rapping. Overall, it is a vibing trap project with catchy songs fans can easily turn up to.

Prior to the collaboration project with Ninja Byrto, Lightskin Bobby garnered success from songs like “4bidden Fruit,” “Actions Speak Louder,” and “Undercover Freak.” Formerly known as BreyonFPMG, he was recognized for his sultry voice and swag style. He released his sophomore project, “LightskinBobby,” as a way to redefine who he is as an artist.

The Atlanta-based talent started his career as a child prodigy. He traveled and performed on talent show circuits, winning several shows in Georgia and South Carolina. The singer even competed on the popular talent television program, “Showtime at the Apollo.”

Lightskin Bobby continues to work on more music and is set to release a new project in 2020. In the meantime, his recent project with rapper Ninja Byrto is available for streaming on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube.

