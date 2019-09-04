Award-winning singer, LaTocha Scott releases the new single, “Six4.”

On the new offering, the Georgia native partnered with Grammy Award-winning producer Tricky Stewart and co-producer Pierre Medor. The track was personally gifted to LaTocha from Beyoncé and will feature Outkast’s André 3000 on the remix version.

A combination of country and pop undertones, “Six4” highlights Scott’s diverse vocal range, all while staying true to her R&B background. She confidently sings, “Ima show you how to role…When I get it right, there’s only one way to go, up and down like a six4.”

“Six4 is a feel-good groove song that all audiences can truly enjoy,” Scott said. “It is a song that you can let your hair down and ride to, and I’m excited to finally share new music with my fans.”

The powerhouse singer has been involved with music since the age of six, performing at church and community events. Scott originally sang with the iconic R&B group Xscape, with hits that include “Who Can I Run To,” “Just Kickin It” and “Understanding,” just to name a few. After she parted ways with the group in 1999, she released her debut album “Solo Flight 404” in 2002, featuring the single “Still Ghetto.”

She has used her talent and experience to serve as a mentor for the Recording Academy’s Grammy Camp. Additionally, she reconciled with her former group members for a reunion tour and joined them on a reality show, aired on Bravo called, “Xscape Still Kickin’ It.” In 2018, three of the four group members came together as Xscap3 and released the new EP, “Here for It.”

Listen to LaTocha Scott’s new single “Six4” that is officially available on all digital platforms. The song is different than what is expected of her, and it works. It is catchy, upbeat, and is perfect for a breakout single.