Beano French recently dropping the critically acclaimed debut project, “Just Beano,” which accrued the #4 spot on iTunes’ R&B Charts, so it’s safe to say he has a world of momentum on his side. In addition, this run of success features the Philadelphia singer appearing on BET Jams, FOX 29, performed alongside Jacquees and DaniLeigh, and selling out shows all over the east coast.

To continue this roll of success, Beano returns with a soothing new single titled “Feel Good Love,” which presents the dilemmas and drama that occurs in relationships. With the promise to treat that special someone the best he can, Beano centers the lyrics around trying to get the love of his life by his side. It’s a common thing we have seen in R&B songs from past generations, but his smooth and sultry vocals makes the concept fresh and original.

A jazzy beat gives this song a classic 2000s feel in the style of the timeless Ashanti and Ja Rule hits. “Feel Good Love” succeeds in making listeners feel that they need love in their life to live. Dayne Jordan comes in as the Kobe Bryant to Beano’s Shaq and dished out charismatic rhymes that make the song pop even more!

The new single from Just Beano and Dayne Jordan embodies love, happiness, creative genius, and life. With every listen a sense of nostalgia hits with a 2000s R&B classic feel, but a dash of modern production and wordplay gives this song a charismatic appeal. Overall, it’s fun and vibrant to listen to so plug the song into your daily rotation today!

“I wanted to kinda build off Just Beano and say like it’s cool to be in love and show a woman you appreciate her. The live horns, guitar and bass, really brought the song to life. This song is pretty much just showing love and R&B is still cool,” states Beano.

