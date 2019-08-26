Rising R&B artist Olivia Nelson shares her new EP, ‘Back To You,’ a 7-songs project that’s headed by the singles “No Answer,” “Cherry Chapstick,” “Keeper,” and title track”Back To You.”

‘Back To You’ is another label of love for Olivia; her debut project told the story of a woman putting her life back together after the collapse of a relationship while this offering plots the road ahead to self-discovery and coming of age. “It’s about feeling lost and finding a way back to yourself,” the 23-year-old vocalist and songwriter explains.

Along with showcasing her truth, the ‘Back To You’ EP continues to spotlight Olivia’s artistry: her versatility as a vocalist and penmanship. With letters to exes and missives for self-love filling Olivia’s lyrics, the result is an exploration of an artist realizing and nurturing her potential.

Raised on Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill, Olivia’s music combines her formative references with pop-tinged contemporary production and flare.

