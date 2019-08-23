Rising R&B artist Summer Walker is not “Playing Games” and you can hear why on her brand new single. Produced by fellow Atlanta native, London on da Track, the soulful groove sees the singer-songwriter dictating how she wants the simple things in life from her Beau.

“Did I ever ask you to take me to go shopping in Paris or go sailing overseas and just drape me in Gucci, no,” she coos. “All I ever asked was you to pick up the phone when you alone, all I ever asked was you to show me some love, kisses and hugs.”

Summer’s delivery is soaked with emotion and passion while she vocally glows.

In addition to the new release, the LVRN leading lady has announced The First and Last Tour, which launches this fall at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio, Texas and has scheduled stops in 35 major cities across North America, including Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Toronto. Rising Afro-Latina rapper Melii is the confirmed opener.

2019 has been non-stop for the unorthodox southern belle with the golden voice. In January, Walker released a four-song live EP, Clear, to critical acclaim. The single “Girls Need Love” from her 2018 debut, The Last Day of Summer, took on a life of its own. The remix featuring Canadian rap star Drake earned Walker her first Billboard Hot 100 entry at #37. The song peaked at #3 on Urban radio and is now certified platinum while the accompanying music video has over 49 million views and counting.

The First and Last Tour

26-Oct – Mala Luna Music Festival

25-Nov – Toronto, ON

27-Oct – New Orleans, LA

26-Nov – Chicago, IL

28-Oct – Dallas, TX

27-Nov – Royal Oak, MI

30-Oct – Houston, TX

30-Nov – Pittsburgh, PA

31-Oct – Austin, TX

2-Dec – Boston, MA

1-Nov Day N’ Vegas Festival

4-Dec – Columbus, OH

2-Nov – Tucson, AZ

5-Dec – Philadelphia, PA

5-Nov – San Diego, CA

7-Dec – New York, NY

6-Nov – Tempe, AZ

10-Dec – Charlotte, NC

9-Nov – Camp Flog Gnaw

11-Dec – Silver Spring, MD

11-Nov – Sacramento, CA

12-Dec – Norfolk, VA

12-Nov – San Francisco, CA

14-Dec – Richmond, VA

14-Nov – Portland, OR

16-Dec – Fort Lauderdale, FL

15-Nov – Vancouver, BC

17-Dec – Orlando, FL

19-Nov – Salt Lake City, UT

18-Dec – Birmingham, AL

20-Nov – Denver, CO

20-Dec – Nashville, TN

22-Nov – St. Paul, MN

21-Dec – Memphis, TN

23-Nov – Milwaukee, WI