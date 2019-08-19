After blessing fans with soulful gems like “I Want You Around,” “You,” and “Find Someone Like You,” R&B/Soul songstress Snoh Aalegra returns with her sophomore album, ‘Ugh, those feels again.’ Executive produced by No I.D., the project features 14 heartfelt songs as the LA-based singer/songwriter pulls inspiration from her idols like Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Michael Jackson.

‘Ugh, those feels again’ serves as the follow-up to Snoh’s breakout debut LP, FEELS, which she describes as “more emo.” For this new release, she told Billboard, “Well, it’s like a continuation of Feels, the previous album. [Sighs] I’m still that emotional, passionate, sad girl — but a hopeful sad girl. The A-side is more positive and you can feel that spirit in those songs more than on Feels. Because I’m in a different place in my life compared to how I felt two years ago. So I put that on this new album.”

Snoh will hit the road in September (19) for some international tour stops.

Stream -Ugh, those feels again below: