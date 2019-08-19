Singer/Songwriter Felixx releases the new single, “Somebody.”

Growing up, Felixx started singing in the church and was a natural performer with a smooth tone and soulful vocal ability. He has shared the stage with megastars, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, CeeLo Green, K. Michelle, Baby Face, and more. He has headlined at the ASCAP Urban “On The Come Up,” in Hollywood California at the legendary Troubadour. The following month he was voted by 10,000 people to become One Music Fest’s “Searching For the One” winner in 2018.

Thousands of fans have been in anticipation for Felixx to cover Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk,” so he teamed up with Winner Circles own Go Grizz and created a new twist to the classic song. The new rendition is a blend of Hip Hop and R&B.

The songwriter sings, “Can we f*ck if you’re with it, I ain’t saying that we ain’t got to be committed, cause you ain’t getting this from anybody and ima love you like you somebody…This ain’t the way that we thought this would go, love on the brain while we love on the floor…oh baby, you make me want me to go and tell you about the things I see for you and me.”

The song has the same rhythmic vibe of “Can We Talk,” but with a modern twist of the bass and instrumentation. In the original song, Campbell is nervous about approaching a woman he is interested in and takes a more serenading, romantic approach while in Felixx’s version of the song, his approach is more straightforward and sensual.

The newcomer shows no sign of slowing down with his ability to deliver radio hits. Look for more music from Felixx as he is set to release his new EP “Exit 98,” coming soon.