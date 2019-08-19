R&B artist Arin Ray taps West Coast songstress Kehlani for the soulful duet, “Change.”

On the nostalgic, feel-good offering, the Cincinnati crooner borrows from 112’s classic, “Only You,” as he delivers buttery vocals about a breakup that ends with a makeup. “‘Cause thinking of you, it’s all I do / Honestly, I might go insane,” he sings. “‘Cause when we break up, can’t wait to make up / Girl, you know some things will never change.”

Kehlani’s feature is more on the sweeter side as she uses some of her bars to pay homage to her real-life friend. “I been around for years / Back when everything was slow / You a superstar now / I always told you you would blow,” she sings.

About their friendship, Arin states, “I’ve known Kehlani for some years now. I’ve always admired her as an artist and even more as a friend. I feel like we’ve got one with this record for sure.”

Kehlani also chimed in via Instagram about the song and finally collaborating with her friend. “Favorite collaboration I’ve done in a long time,” she writes. “I fuckin love this song @arinraycamp “Change” on Friday. Glad we finally did this. real friends real love.”

A video for “Change” has been shot and is expected to debut soon. In December 2018, Arin released a deluxe edition of his debut album, Platinum Fire, featuring the standout tracks “Roses” and “Reckless.”