Legendary R&B/Soul singer Johnny Gill will release his highly-anticipated eighth studio album, Game Changer II, on September (pre-order). The 11-track project, which serves as the sequel to the successful 2014 ‘Game Changer’ release, sees Gill continuing his movement of putting women on a pedestal.

‘Game Changer II’ is headed by the #1 hit “Soul of a Woman,” and the Ralph Tresvant-assisted new single, “Perfect,” an ode to the quintessential woman in the form of natural beauty, strength and intellect. On the ballad, the New Edition members deliver timeless and sultry vocals effortlessly.

“I’ve always been aware of how powerful women are. From my Mom, to the women I have worked with during my career,” says Gill. “Their power deserves our respect, which is why I always make it a priority to honor women through my music.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" id="mce_SELREST_end" data-mce-style="overflow:hidden;line-height:0" style="overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span>

The album also includes the Latin classic “Fiesta” featuring GRAMMY ® Award-winning guitarist Carlos Santana and GRAMMY ® nominated percussionist Sheila E. Additional tracks include the Reggae-tinged love song “Only One” as well as “Favorite Girl” – all produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/musician/songwriter Blac Elvis out of Atlanta. Another surefire standout is “That’s My Baby,” a sumptuous and harmonically sophisticated tribute to one of Johnny’s greatest musical hero, Luther Vandross, produced by Ralph Stacy.