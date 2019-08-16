Houston-bred, San Francisco-based R&B artist, Crystal Tamar enters the solo spotlight with her self-titled debut EP. The 6-song set, which features the breakout single and Kalenna Harper-penned “Nowhere” (video below) and the follow-up Bangladesh-produced “U Gon Love Me,” showcases Crystal’s unique creativity and vocal prowess following her split from Sophia Fresh, T-Pain’s former girl group.

Check out the “Nowhere visual below, which Crystal says, “is an authentic picture of where I came from in Houston to where I am now in California in the Bay Area. It’s saying that I’m nowhere without love. It’s about reflection and it’s about coming into who I am.” The video was shot at some of Crystal’s favorite iconic locations in San Francisco: the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, Golden Gate Bridge, and Legend of Honor Museum.

As for the Bangladesh-produced 808 gem "U Gon Love Me," Crystal states, "This is an anthem. It's something to sing out loud. It's saying, 'You gon love me. You gon love me. You won't put no one above me.' You can take it as a love song or take it as your anthem. It's saying, 'Hey I'm me. I can't give you anything else. And you are going to love it.'" Other producers and songwriters on the self-titled project include writers Cam Wallace (Beyonce, Rihanna and Lil Wayne), Racquelle Dolore, Michael A. Gordon, Jon A. Gordon, Corei A. Gordon, and Alanna Leonard, and producers Christopher Duncanson and Michael A. Gordon. Crystal has worked with the likes of Kanye West, T-Pain, and Kandi Burruss. While with the girl group Sophia Fresh, via T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment imprint on Atlantic Records, the group achieved modest success, working with Kanye West, CeeLo Green, Marsha Ambrosius, TI, Kandi Burruss, Tyga and a dozen others. Their 2008 single "What It Is" featuring Kanye West received heavy airplay on West Coast radio stations and their 2010 single "This Instant" with T-Pain appeared on the Step It Up 3D soundtrack. Purchase HERE