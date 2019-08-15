Back in June 2019, New York-based singer, songwriter, and producer Amber Mark blessed us with a sexy music video for her mesmerizing single, “What If.”

Now, the talented songstress returns with another visual for the single, this time she delivers an eargasmic live rendition for VEVO.

Produced by Jeff “Gitty “ Gitelman (Anderson. Paak, Mac Miller, Chic), on the soulful track, Amber gives us life through soaring and blissful R&B vocals.

When previously asked about “What If,” Mark says, “’What If’ is as of right now my most cherished song. It deals with going through heartbreak and the realization of amazing opportunities you gain & learn from the dark times in your life.”

Adding to the unique magic is the fact that Mark writes and produces all of her music herself. “I enjoy working alone because I can be the most creative,” she explains, “there’s no compromising.”