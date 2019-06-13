New York-based singer, songwriter, and producer Amber Mark recently released her brand new single “What If” via PMR/Interscope Records.

Produced by Jeff “Gitty “ Gitelman (Anderson. Paak, Mac Miller, Chic), on the soulful track, Amber gives us life through soaring, blissful, and mesmerizing R&B vocals.

The Renée Rodenkirchen-directed music video captures the essence of the song as Amber wheels us into her soothing and sexy aura.

Having spent the winter writing and recording at home in NYC, Amber returned last month with the groove-driven breakthrough single ‘Mixer’, with even more sublime, genre-bending releases from the multi-faceted artist still to come this summer.

Amber is set to perform at Pitchfork Festival in Chicago before heading to Philadelphia to play Made in America festival. After a visit to London in November 2018 to play two nights at the O2 Academy Brixton supporting Leon Bridges followed by a stellar sold-out headline show at Oslo Hackney, she is heading back to Europe for a string of headline dates and festivals in July, including her biggest London show to date at Scala July 9th.

See full US/European tour dates below (** = US):

July 2019

Mon 1st BERLIN, Kantine am Berghain

Tues 2nd AMSTERDAM, Bitterzoet

Thurs 4th PARIS, Les Etoiles

Mon 8th MANCHESTER, Deaf Institute

Tues 9th LONDON, Scala

Sat 20th Pitchfork Festival, Chicago **

September 2019

Thurs 1st Made In America Festival, Philadelphia **