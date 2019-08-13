Brooklyn Born singer/songwriter, Skye, became a muse to the art of musical melodies at the age of 12. As a youth, his appreciation for soulful relics of the past came from his musical family.

“Pretty much everyone I grew up with on my mother’s side of the family is musically gifted, and having Jazz legend Art Blakey as a godfather doesn’t hurt!” states Skye.

Due to his upbringing, Skye’s vocal style can be described as a melting pot rooted in R&B, Soul, Jazz, and other genres. The song was produced by K-Quick (Alessia Cara + Queen Naija) and co-written by Tatiana Scott. Fans can find this single, on his upcoming EP scheduled for a late 2019 release.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>