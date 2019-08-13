Late last week, veteran R&B artist Mary J. Blige released her latest single “Know,” a song that pays tribute to women around the world who put in the work to better themselves and their families.

“When you hear the word ‘queen,’ you think of a woman getting everything she wants,” Blige states in the song’s intro. “But it’s not like that at all. See, being a ruler means sacrifice. Most of the time, you get less than what you give. So every woman and mother in the world is a Queen because she sacrificed so much.”

“Know” follows the singles “Stay With Me” and “Thriving,” featuring iconic rapper Nas, whom Blige is currently touring with.

No word on when Blige will drop her new album. Earlier this year, she received a Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 2019 BET Awards, where she performed a career-spanning medley of her songs.