R&B/Soul recording artist Bonita Jalane releases the visuals for her heartbreaker single, “Dear John.”

The Brooklyn native has been active within the music industry since 2005. The singer has been featured on songs for celebrity artists like JR writer, Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, Hell Rell, 40cal and more. This eventually led to performances with some of the greats including Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Monica, Lyfe Jennings, and Fantasia.

Jalane was featured on BET’s “How Sweet the Sound” tour in 2009 and in 2011 she released the single, “Outta This World,” featuring hip hop veteran Micky Factz. In 2015, she released the single “Stare,” which won an award for Best Music Video at the Rendezvous film festival. Currently, she is the host of “R&B Live” on Comcast Spotlight. Jalane recently released an EP called “Introducing Bonita Jalane.”

In the music video for “Dear John,” the songstress pens a breakup letter to her lover. The radiant style of the clip has the artist ready to end her toxic relationship. She sings, “Dear John, please don’t make me stay… I came home early, just to tell you how I feel…I realize it’s you not me and I can’t live a lie, go on pretending its meant to be, would be love suicide…I have to say goodbye, goodbye.” With the help of her friends, Jalane pushed past her feelings and does what she thinks is best for herself, ending the video with an attention-grabbing cliffhanger.

The video has an urban aesthetic mood to it, showing off the singer’s fashion-forward style and smooth vocals. Listen to Bonita Jalane’s new EP “Introducing Bonita Jalane,” the six-track project is a reintroduction of the singer and defines who she is. Be on the lookout for more visuals for the songs on the EP and watch the new video“Dear John,” out now.

Written By: Loren Lyons