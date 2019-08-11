Born and raised by Cambodian refugees, helped shaped SATICA’s artistry to what it is today. To deal with what was going on at home she began writing her innermost thoughts. This cathartic experience shaped her to the songwriter she is today and has written for other artists like K-pop sensation Tiffany Young. The singer’s style of music is very emotional and deeply personal with a sound that is a mixture of pop, R&B, and hip-hop.

The new EP “Dear april ily” is produced by longtime friend Mike Derenzo and Moving Castle co-founder AObeats. In the EP, the SATICA gets serious as she reflects on her current stage in life and past experiences. The title is inspired by her childhood name April, given by her brother from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This EP will reflect who SATICA was, is, and will be.

“‘Dear april ily’ is an insight on my perspective on love, where I’m from, my upbringing, as well as issues in our current events. Every single song on this EP came from the heart and came to life with no other motive other than the need to express,” said SATICA.

A single off the album, “Son of a Gun,” features LGBTQ+ artist SAKIMA, which is inspired by the tragic hate crime that took place back in 2016 at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. SATICA remembers watching the news and hearing about all the shootings that were occurring that year, including the Pulse shooting. The singer recalls playing what she calls a “word candy” game where she and her friend pitched topics to write about, she took the phrase “Son of a Gun” and wrote a song on gun violence.

Just like the impactful song “Son of a Gun,” the new EP will continue with that trend and express more heartfelt themes that fans can relate to from their own personal experience.