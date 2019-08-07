Southside Chicago R&B Artist Ann Marie delivers another seductive visual, this one for the buttery single, “My Body.” Directed by Damien Sandoval and set against the hot Miami sun, the video compliments Ann Marie’s braggadocious and raunchy lyrics as she poses with her girls while showing off her slinky figure.

“I’ll make it nasty when we f*ck and I ain’t trying to fall in love,” she declares on the island-infused track.

“My Body” is lifted from Ann Marie’s debut Interscope project, ‘Pretty Psycho,’ which debuted at #5 on the Apple Music R&B charts. The project, which features Jeremih (“Drip”), serves as the follow up to Ann Marie’s ‘Tripolar 2,’ project released earlier this year.

Ann Marie hails from Englewood, a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. The 23-year-old steadily building a legion of fans while crafting her own lane.

Ann Marie | Pretty Psycho | eAlbum Retail Link: https://smarturl.it/PrettyPsycho