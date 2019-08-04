Thaddeus Dixon, one of the most sought after musician, producer, songwriter, and music director in the business, releases the new single, “Body on Me” featuring Marley Waters.

The Pop-R&B infused gem continues to highlight Thaddeus’ creative talents while showcasing his new sound. Of the single, Thaddeus shares, “I’ve been trusted with the sound of today; now, it’s time to build the sound of tomorrow!”

Thaddeus has worked with artists ranging from 21 Savage, Khalid, Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo, Bryson Tiller, John Legend, Rick Ross to Adam Lambert, and French Montana, among many others. His work has solidified his place amongst the greats. And now, he delivers a sultry, Caribbean sound to close out the summer.

He is currently the Music Director and drummer for several major label artists. When he’s not touring, he is producing, writing, and recording with and for artists both signed and independent.

Be on the lookout for more from Thaddeus soon!

